Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again lost external power, fuelling fears of disaster while Moscow kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut to hurt economies of Kyiv’s friends in the West.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Zaporizhzhia plant

The plant continues to supply electricity to the grid despite losing connection to the last remaining main external power line, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

Russia said it foiled a Ukrainian attempt to take back the plant with strikes from military helicopters and fighter jets, destroying 20 Ukrainian vessels.

Reuters could not verify the report. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations about attacks on the plant for months.