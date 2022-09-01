Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

UN nuclear experts are due to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s south to assess any damage from shelling that has prompted bitter recriminations and global fears of a radiation disaster.

The head of the Ukrainian military administration of Nikopol across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia plant said Russian forces were shelling near the plant to try to give the IAEA the impression that Ukraine was attacking it. Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling the plant.

Ukrainian forces have had successes in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian regional official said, after Kyiv launched a fresh push this week to retake territory in its south.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south had failed, with their forces suffering heavy losses of equipment and men.