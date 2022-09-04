AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

INP Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A plane, carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people from France, landed at the Islamabad airport where Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel greeted the French ambassador who came along with the goods in the French language on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Patel said the government would not sit idle until and unless all the affected people were rehabilitated. He also said that there existed close relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed the need for making joint efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the people hit by the calamity.

He went on to say that the government of Pakistan was grateful not only to the French government but also to the French people whose support was a proof that they stood by the people of Pakistan in these testing times.

Canada announces $5m aid for flood survivors

Patel said the items provided by France to Pakistan also included medicines and large pumps to drain out the floodwater. “Not only that French doctors have also reached here to look after the sick in the flood victims,” he added.

The minister said that although almost the entire country had been badly hit by floods, Sindh and Balochistan were the worst-affected. “The health infrastructure in these two provinces has been badly damaged,” he said.

Abdul Qadir Patel Federal Minister for Health flood affected people Floods in Pakistan flood relief goods French envoy

Comments

1000 characters

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Finance Act: LHC urged to strike down ‘tax on foreign assets’ clause

Read more stories