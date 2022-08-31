AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

Canada announces $5m aid for flood survivors

INP Published 31 Aug, 2022 06:52am
ISLAMABAD: Canada has announced $5 million in aid in an effort to help ‘scale up’ the humanitarian response to flooding in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Canadian government on Tuesday said the country will provide emergency assistance including food and cash assistance for the most severely affected people, adding that the funding will support the work of trusted and experienced partners on the ground.

During a meeting with the office bearers of local Pakistani Canadian organizations in Ottawa, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua thanked the Canadian government for its support.

The envoy said the expatriate Pakistanis should also come forward for the help of flood affectees. He pointed out that the floods have caused severe damage to public buildings and infrastructure.

