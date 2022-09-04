AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The friendly countries continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan following the catastrophic floods.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, a total of 30 flights loaded with humanitarian assistance have landed so far sent by the friendly countries.

He added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent a total of 12 planes loaded with humanitarian assistance such as food items, tents, and medicines.

A total of 10 planes from Turkey, China four, Qatar two, and one each from Uzbekistan and France have landed in the country.

“Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of all these countries for showing solidarity and valuable support in this time of unprecedented crisis,” he added.

Flood assistance: World community has pledged $58.141m so far

He said that a first humanitarian assistance flight from France landed Saturday morning in Islamabad.

It was received at Islamabad International Airport by Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.

The aircraft was carrying relief material including high-capacity water pumps, tents and survival and hygiene equipment.

“The relief assistance from France is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

uae Pakistan Foreign office Asim Iftikhar humanitarian assistance Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Finance Act: LHC urged to strike down ‘tax on foreign assets’ clause

Read more stories