30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

ISLAMABAD: The friendly countries continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan following the catastrophic floods.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, a total of 30 flights loaded with humanitarian assistance have landed so far sent by the friendly countries.

He added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent a total of 12 planes loaded with humanitarian assistance such as food items, tents, and medicines.

A total of 10 planes from Turkey, China four, Qatar two, and one each from Uzbekistan and France have landed in the country.

“Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of all these countries for showing solidarity and valuable support in this time of unprecedented crisis,” he added.

He said that a first humanitarian assistance flight from France landed Saturday morning in Islamabad.

It was received at Islamabad International Airport by Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority.

The aircraft was carrying relief material including high-capacity water pumps, tents and survival and hygiene equipment.

“The relief assistance from France is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” he added.

