Flood assistance: World community has pledged $58.141m so far

Tahir Amin | Ali Hussain Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: The international community has so far pledged $58.141 million in assistance to Pakistan to deal with the catastrophic floods following United Nations and government of Pakistan’s launch of a joint flash appeal for $160 million.

According to the data collected on Wednesday from the concerned government departments, the United States is on the top of the list with $31.1 million followed by China with a total of $14.491 million. China is also sending plane loads of relief goods.

The European Union has announced $ 0.350 million, Australia $ 2 million, Azerbaijan $2 million, New Zealand $0.5 million, the United Kingdom £1.5 million [$1.7 million], the United Nations $ 3 million and Asian Development Bank (ADB) ADB $3 million.

Saudi Arabia and UAE have not yet announced the relief assistance and diplomatic sources said though both the countries are considering contributing to the relief efforts through sending goods.

France has not yet announced any relief assistance though it has indicated it would provide assistance to help the floods victims in Pakistan.

In a tweet on August 28, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country is ready to provide help.

“Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help,” President Macron said.

Official sources said that it is an ongoing process and many more countries and international organizations have indicated that they will announce relief assistance in the coming few days.

Many countries pledged assistance before the UN flash appeal such as the EU which may be considering to announce more assistance in coming days.

Apart from China and UAE Turkey and Japan have also dispatched relief goods such as food items, tents and medicines.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson AsimIftikhar, in past three days, 7 relief flights from UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food items, medical supplies and tents etc. “Pakistan welcomes the assistance provided by UAE in these times of crisis,” he said.

He further stated that a total of four such relief flights from China have landed in Pakistan carrying tents and other relief goods till now.

“Thus far, the four flights have brought 3000 tents to aid relief efforts. Pakistan is thankful to its Iron brother, China, for this timely and valuable support in this time of unprecedented catastrophy,” he added.

He further stated that five relief flights from Turkiye have landed in Pakistan carrying tents, food parcels, baby food, blankets and other relief goods till now.

He said that Türkiye has vowed to continuously show support to Pakistan and its populace in these times of grave crisis. “Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of Türkiye for their support and solidarity with Pakistan to overcome the unprecedented climate-change induced catastrophy,” the spokesperson added.

