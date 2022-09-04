AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
HCCI chief assails hike in power tariff

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has rejected 80pc raise in electricity tariff and said it has increased problems of business community. HCCI Chief said now many industries would face closure.

He said government should waive off electricity bills for three months to offer relief to business community because of countrywide flooding and closure of markets. He said recovery from domestic and industrial consumers having less than Rs2.5m bills should be deferred for two months. He demanded that payment of bills by industries should be also suspended for two months.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said small and mediums enterprises would be badly hit as exceptional raise in power tariff could not be afforded by SMEs. Adeel Siddiqui demanded that government should immediately withdraw increase in power tariff and fuel adjustment charges in view of their implications on sick economy.

He said that this could help industries and common man could also get relief in view of price hike. Siddiqui maintained that if this rising trend in electricity continued it would take per unit cost to Rs60 to Rs65. He regretted that peak hour tariff had been restored that would undermine industrial sector greatly.

HCCI Chief called for reversal of peak hour policy in larger interest of industrial growth. He said uniformity in tariff policy was beneficial for industries. He urged prime minister to make sure that NEPRA should consider power consumers’ issue instead of ignoring them or raising tariff.

