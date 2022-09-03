AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

  • Former premier says he is preparing people for real freedom
BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2022 09:16pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned Saturday that he would fight harder if pushed against the wall, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, the former premier said: "I am very close to exposing those who brought the country to the brink of disaster."

"You are thinking that we will panic and retreat. I will give one call and there won't be a place for you to hide in Islamabad," he warned.

The former prime minister said that Sharif and Zardari families have been stealing Pakistan's money for 30 years.

PTI Chairman said that he was preparing the people for the real freedom movement.

"When the rulers steal the nation's money, the country is destroyed, that's why we all have to get freedom from these thieves together," he said.

He said the current government is destroying the economy with its incompetence.

"Economy is not being managed by them, industries are closing down, tax collection is decreasing, the economy is shrinking and debts are increasing."

Imran Khan said that the only way forward was to hold transparent elections in Pakistan because economic stability cannot come without political stability.

"Announce free elections and save the country," he added.

Imran Khan Sharif family Zardari family Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

Small-plane pilot threatens to crash into Walmart: police

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Read more stories