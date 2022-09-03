Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned Saturday that he would fight harder if pushed against the wall, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, the former premier said: "I am very close to exposing those who brought the country to the brink of disaster."

"You are thinking that we will panic and retreat. I will give one call and there won't be a place for you to hide in Islamabad," he warned.

The former prime minister said that Sharif and Zardari families have been stealing Pakistan's money for 30 years.

PTI Chairman said that he was preparing the people for the real freedom movement.

"When the rulers steal the nation's money, the country is destroyed, that's why we all have to get freedom from these thieves together," he said.

He said the current government is destroying the economy with its incompetence.

"Economy is not being managed by them, industries are closing down, tax collection is decreasing, the economy is shrinking and debts are increasing."

Imran Khan said that the only way forward was to hold transparent elections in Pakistan because economic stability cannot come without political stability.

"Announce free elections and save the country," he added.