Sep 03, 2022
Aug oil sales up 6pc MoM due to low base effect

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
KARACHI: Pakistan oil sales in August 2022 witnessed increase of 6 percent on Month-on-Month (MoM) basis at 1.5 million tons after facing consecutive decline for the last 3-month.

Major reasons behind increase in oil sales includes low base due to lesser working days in July 2022 amid Eid-ul-Adha holidays. Despite a 6 percent MoM increase, oil sales remained lower than its last 6-month monthly average, Saad Ziker at Topline Securities said.

Motor Gasoline (MOGAS) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) sales were up by 7 percent MoM and 12 percent MoM to 638,000 tons and 496,000 tons, respectively. However, FO sales declined by 7 percent on MoM.

As compared to last year, Pakistan oil sales recorded 22 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in August 2022 which is owed to double digit fall in all major petroleum products; MOGAS sales down by 26 percent YoY, HSD down by 26 percent YoY, and FO down by 35 percent YoY.

The YoY drop in oil sales is primarily due to rise in fuel prices, lower car sales, lower transportation activity and monsoon season/floods which resulted in reduced demand of petroleum products, Saad Ziker said.

Among the listed entities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales posted increase of 4 percent on MoM while was down 23 percent on YoY to 791,000 tons. PSO market share remained same as last month at 52 percent versus 53 percent in same month last year.

Attock Petroleum (APL) and Shell Pakistan (SHEL) also recorded increase in oil sales by 8 percent on MoM and 10 percent on MoM to 154,000 tons and 110,000 tons, respectively.

During the first two months of FY22-23, oil sales are down by 24 percent on YoY to 2.97 million tons which is mainly led by overall slowdown in economy and higher fuel prices.

“We expect FY23 oil sales to drop by 20-25% YoY, mainly due to (i) lower growth in agriculture, (ii) decline in auto sales, and (iii) increase in petroleum prices.”

