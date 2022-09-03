AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 02, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 02, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,309.11
High:                      42,569.52
Low:                       42,235.88
Net Change:                   150.97
Volume (000):                 82,113
Value (000):               3,729,150
Makt Cap (000)         1,656,758,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,149.12
NET CH                     (-) 75.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,600.85
NET CH                      (-) 7.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,917.71
NET CH                     (-) 13.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,698.54
NET CH                      (-) 1.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,874.92
NET CH                     (-) 36.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,771.80
NET CH                     (-) 16.36
------------------------------------
As on:             02-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

