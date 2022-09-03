Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 02, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,309.11
High: 42,569.52
Low: 42,235.88
Net Change: 150.97
Volume (000): 82,113
Value (000): 3,729,150
Makt Cap (000) 1,656,758,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,149.12
NET CH (-) 75.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,600.85
NET CH (-) 7.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,917.71
NET CH (-) 13.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,698.54
NET CH (-) 1.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,874.92
NET CH (-) 36.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,771.80
NET CH (-) 16.36
------------------------------------
As on: 02-September-2022
====================================
