KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 02, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,309.11 High: 42,569.52 Low: 42,235.88 Net Change: 150.97 Volume (000): 82,113 Value (000): 3,729,150 Makt Cap (000) 1,656,758,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,149.12 NET CH (-) 75.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,600.85 NET CH (-) 7.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,917.71 NET CH (-) 13.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,698.54 NET CH (-) 1.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,874.92 NET CH (-) 36.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,771.80 NET CH (-) 16.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-September-2022 ====================================

