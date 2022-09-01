AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks snap losing streak

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday opened in negative zone due to political noise, however fresh buying after mid-session supported the market to close on positive note.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 42,472.45 points intraday high and 42,073.87 points intraday low before closing at 42,351.15 points, up 155.89 points or 0.37 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 181.267 million shares as compared to 237.670 million shares traded Tuesday while daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 7.209 billion against previous day’s Rs 7.315 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 28.15 points or 0.67 percent to close at 4,249.18 points with total daily turnover of 157.521 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 212.27 points or 1.39 percent to close at 15,506.68 points with total daily trading volumes of 99.469 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $457,620. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 20 billion to Rs 7.034 trillion. Out of total 339 active scrips, 173 closed in positive and 143 in negative while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 15.137 million shares however lost Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 3.26 followed by Unity Foods that gained Rs 0.66 to close at Rs 23.65 with 10.978 million shares. Engro Polymer increased by Rs 3.85 to close at Rs 62.27 with 10.260 million shares.

Bhanero Textile and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 95.62 and Rs 73.16 respectively to close at Rs 1,370.62 and Rs 1,159.99 while Pak Services and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 79.33 and Rs 41.99 respectively to close at Rs 1,020.67 and Rs 518.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market opened in the negative zone due to prevailing political noise. The benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a range bound session as investor remained on the side line awaiting for clarity on the political front. However, during the last trading hour value buying was observed in the cement sector which helped the index to close in the green zone. Volumes remained dry in the main board although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cements (up 75.3 points), Chemicals (up 32.3 points), Fertilizers (up 23.1 points), Power (up 22.9 points) and E&P (up 18.7 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 115.97 points or 1.24 percent to close at 9,220.82 points with total turnover of 577,317 shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 101.99 points or 2.33 percent to close at 4,486.36 points with 20.558 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 10.87 points or 0.12 percent to close at 8,909.49 points with 24.313 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 42.06 points or 0.74 percent to close at 5,712.41 points with 24.368 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 18.99 points or 0.49 percent to close at 3,910.33 points with 13.700 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,767.27 points, up 14.79 points or 0.39 percent with 17.586 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that rangebound session was observed at the Exchange as KSE-100 Index traded between its intraday high of plus 156 points and intraday low of minus 116 points to finally close at 42,351 level, up by 0.37 percent.

Major contribution to the Index was observed from HUBC, EPCL, EFERT, PPL and LUCK, as they cumulatively contributed 133 pints to the Index. On the flipside DAWH, PSEL, BAHL, MTL and POL lost value to weigh down on the Index by 155 points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks snap losing streak

POL products’ prices increased

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories