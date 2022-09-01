KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 216.50 218.50 DKK 28.75 28.85
SAUDIA RIYAL 57.70 58.30 NOK 21.56 21.66
UAE DIRHAM 59.00 60.00 SEK 20.07 20.17
EURO 216.50 219.00 AUD $ 148.00 150.00
UK POUND 253.00 256.00 CAD $ 166.00 168.00
JAPANI YEN 1.54644 1.56644 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.80
CHF 219.33 220.33 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.60
=========================================================================
