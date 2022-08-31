AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

  • No casualties or infrastructure damage reported
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 07:27pm
Follow us

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kalat area of Balochistan on Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

According to the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck at 5:37 pm 15 kilometers southeast of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

Tremors were felt in Kalat and neighbouring areas.

No casualties or infrastructure damage has been reported yet.

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

The quake occurred at a time when Balochistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Catastrophic floods have left a third of Pakistan submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 15 people died in the province in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the province to 253.

Overall, more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods caused by record-breaking torrential rains.

The millions of people affected by the floods face major health hazards including potentially deadly diseases such as malaria and dengue fever, the WHO warned in a statement Tuesday.

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: Planning minister says $10bn required in initial stage

Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been hit particularly hard, with vast swathes of land under water and many villagers forced to head to large cities for shelter, food aid, and medical assistance. On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support the Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said “these funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.”

The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away.

earthquake PMD earthquake in Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

Flood rescue and relief: ADB approves $3 million grant for Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

Amreli Steels, Bolan Castings halt production amid flood disruptions

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

India GDP surges 13.5% on pandemic rebound, despite headwinds

Read more stories