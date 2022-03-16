5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

Several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were jolted by an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) , the quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres at around 6:35 pm on Wednesday. Its epicentre was about 67 km (42 miles) northwest of Skardu. The tremors were felt strongly as the earthquake was closer to the surface.

Strong tremors caused landslides in Astore and Skardu, causing roadblocks at multiple sites.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits KPK

Earlier, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude was felt in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on March 2.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, including Lower Dir, Swabi, Malakand, Peshawar and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 100 kilometres around 9:13 pm.

In February too, an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude had jolted different parts of KP and Punjab.