Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Gas reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The Tal joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan (operator), OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) discovered gas from the deeper Samanasuk and Shinawari formations of Tolanj West Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in the Tolanj West-2 development well, read the notice.

“The well was spudded-in on 10th April, 2022 to produce already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation and to test the hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart & Shinawari & Samanasuk formations (as exploratory targets),” read the notice.

OGDCL said that the well was successfully drilled down to a depth of 4119.34 meters.

The development comes after POL also informed the bourse that hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02.

Meanwhile, based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, “the deeper Samanasuk & Shinawari formations were tested successfully at a rate of around 2.25 million meter standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas through choke size 32/64" at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 374 Pounds per square Inch (Psi).”

The notice added that the well testing operations are ongoing to evaluate the full potential of the well.

OGDCL said that the new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoirs over Tolanj West D&PL and in Tal block, leading to new upside opportunities.

“This discovery will also help and contribute towards improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of MOL, its joint venture partners and the country,” it added.

Back in June, OGDCL announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab,, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company then.