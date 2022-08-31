AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.59% POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 418.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18% PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 69.55 Increased By ▲ 1.93%

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

BR Web Desk Published 31 Aug, 2022 04:23pm
Follow us

Gas reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The Tal joint venture comprising MOL Pakistan (operator), OGDCL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) discovered gas from the deeper Samanasuk and Shinawari formations of Tolanj West Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in the Tolanj West-2 development well, read the notice.

“The well was spudded-in on 10th April, 2022 to produce already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation and to test the hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart & Shinawari & Samanasuk formations (as exploratory targets),” read the notice.

OGDCL said that the well was successfully drilled down to a depth of 4119.34 meters.

The development comes after POL also informed the bourse that hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered in Tolanj West-02.

Meanwhile, based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, “the deeper Samanasuk & Shinawari formations were tested successfully at a rate of around 2.25 million meter standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas through choke size 32/64" at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 374 Pounds per square Inch (Psi).”

The notice added that the well testing operations are ongoing to evaluate the full potential of the well.

OGDCL said that the new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoirs over Tolanj West D&PL and in Tal block, leading to new upside opportunities.

“This discovery will also help and contribute towards improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of MOL, its joint venture partners and the country,” it added.

Back in June, OGDCL announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab,, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company then.

gas reserves PPL PSX POL OGDC Mol Hydrocarbon discovered Tal block

Comments

1000 characters

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

Oil prices fall on recession fears

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

ECC decides to boost strategic reserves of wheat

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Read more stories