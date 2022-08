HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed barely moved Wednesday as bargain-buying after a recent sell-off was offset by more weak Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.36 points to 19,954.39.

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.78 percent, or 25.08 points, to 3,202.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.95 percent, or 41.65 points, to 2,096.07.