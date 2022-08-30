AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
‘Monsoon ends after several weeks of downpours’

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: Weather has begun to normalise after the long monsoon rains that caused floods in most parts of the country, the Met Office said on Monday.

The return of hot and humid weather to the country’s most plans denotes an end of a long monsoon rainy spell, causing a deluge mainly in south Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

However, it said, a partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thundershowers are expected at few places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday.

An outlook for Sindh shows ‘no significant’ weather for the province. However drizzle with occasional thunderstorm may occur in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts on Aug 30.

Showers may also fall along Badin, Thatta and Tharparker districts over the period. In Karachi, there is a partly cloudy weather expected with a drizzle and maximum temperature 33 Celsius.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Nokkundi 39 Celsius, Dalbandin, Noor Pur Thal and Bahawalnagar 38, each. Highest amount of rainfall was reported in Lahore’s Lakshmi Chowk 124 mm, in the past 24 hours.

