TEXT: SILK ENGINEERING as an Engineering based firm founded in year 2011 by Syed Rehan Ullah with helping hand of Syed Farhan Ullah, is the sister concern of M/s FERHAN MECHANICAL WORKS founded in 1984 by Syed Fasih Ullah, dealing in supply of DTT (Dry Type Transformer), Compact Sandwich Type Busway, LV Switchgear and Components i.e. (Contactors, Overload relays, MCCB, ACB, Power Factor Capacitors, Fuse Disconnectors, Load Break & Change over switches etc.). We are also dealing in supply of LED High bay Lights, LED Street Lights, LED flood Lights & LED Indoor lights.

We are also providing services as an electrical contractor for MV, LV distribution and Lighting Solutions SILK ENGINEERING having strength of 10 Engineers, 9 administrative staff and 50 plus services staff.

Also fabricating the High Mast Towers/Street Light Poles/cable Trays since 1987 & providing the contracting services Electrical/Mechanical/Civil works in different Organization, Institution and Industries.

We are authorized dealer / distributor of:

M/s TRASFECO (Italy) designs and manufactures dry-type transformers and autotransformers and makes use of qualified partners to complete the range with resin and oil transformers, always guaranteeing excellent quality levels, fast response times and offering smart solutions.

M/s Vertiv Powerbar (Ireland) for Power Bus Bar (building technology) low voltage bus bar trunking system. And we have done number of major institutional, commercial and industrial projects with higher ratings of bus way systems.

M/s NAXSO (Italy) for Lighting Bus Bar (building technology).

M/s GRL (China) for fuse disconnectors, Control Switches, Load Break Switch & Isolation Switch

We are approved channel partner of:

M/s Coreshine for Linear LED lighting solutions for offices, factories, warehouses, shopping malls, airports, etc.

M/s Ningbo Liaoyuan Lighting for imported Flood Light High Mast & Street Light Poles with LED Street and Flood Lights in replacement of conventional lighting to save 40% electricity complete in all respect.

M/s Focus LED (Turkey) for External Lighting System.

We ourselves:

M/s SILK LIGHTING for LED High bay Lights, LED Street Lights, LED flood Lights & LED Indoor lights.

M/s Ferhan Mechanical Works are locally fabricating and installing with complete solution Flood Light High Mast/Street Light Poles/ Cable Trays and other etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022