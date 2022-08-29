AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red on rate hike fears

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:42pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf finished lower on Monday, as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe spooked investors.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, said the Fed would raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth, and keep them there “for some time” to bring down inflation running well above its 2% target.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and broadly follow the Fed’s policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1.1%, dragged down by a 3% slide in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.8% lower, hit by a 1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1% decline in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel added to market jitters. On Saturday, she warned that central banks risk losing public trust and must act forcefully to curb inflation, even if that drags their economies into a recession.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to end flat.

Oil edged higher to extend last week’s gains as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth.

Abu Dhabi bourse tracks oil prices higher; Dubai flat

Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.6%, with Madinet Nasr For Housing And Development retreating about 7%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA   was flat at 12,531
 ABU DHABI      lost 1.1% to 9,964
 DUBAI          down 0.8% to 3,436
 QATAR          dropped 0.4% to 13,627
 EGYPT          lost 0.6% to 10,122
 BAHRAIN        was up 0.6% to 1,915
 OMAN           fell 0.2% to 4,590
 KUWAIT         added 0.4% to 8,657
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in red on rate hike fears

Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

Pakistan’s future hinges upon solar, wind power generation: PM Shehbaz

Sixth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

After over 700-point fall, KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Petty moves by PTI jeopardising IMF programme: Miftah Ismail

India’s Modi extends condolences to families of Pakistan flood victims

Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL

Each flood victim to receive Rs25,000 by Sept 3: PM Shehbaz

ECP directs Imran Khan to submit reply in Tosha Khana case by Sept 7

IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

Read more stories