AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Abu Dhabi bourse tracks oil prices higher; Dubai flat

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:05pm

Abu Dhabi’s stock market ended higher on Friday amid rising oil prices, although the Dubai index snapped two sessions of gains to finish flat.

In Abu Dhabi, equities gained 0.6%, led by a 1.4% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose as much as $1 as fresh U.S. data lowered recession fears, although an upcoming speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman capped further gains.

The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s thinking on crude oil markets, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

On Monday OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of introducing production cuts to balance the oil market.

The Abu Dhabi bourse saw a positive performance with oil prices changing course, said Fadi Reyad, Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

Most Gulf bourses in black tracking oil prices, global shares

Dubai’s main share index posted its third weekly gain of 1.3%, although it closed flat, as gains in financials were offset by declines in property shares.

Emirates NBD Bank gained 1.5%, while Emaar Properties retreated 1.8%.

The blue-chip developer on Wednesday jumped 4%, on its plans to increase the foreign ownership limit.

Shareholders are to also vote on Sept. 21 on the acquisition of certain assets of Dubai Holding for a mandatory convertible bond of 3.75 billion dirhams ($1.02 billion).

===============================

 ABU DHABI   up 0.6% to 10,079
 DUBAI       was flat at 3,463

===============================
Abu Dhabi bourse tracks oil prices higher; Dubai flat

