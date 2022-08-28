AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
IK says will hold fund-raising telethon

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he would hold a fund-raising telethon Monday night for the flood victims as flash floods have wreaked havoc in the country.

“Our senior leadership met and we decided I would do international telethon to raise funds for flood victims on Monday night. Imran Tigers will be activated to volunteer for relief work. A committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify & coordinate funds allocation based on needs,” he tweeted. “Let me make clear that our movement for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue alongside our flood relief work,” he maintained.

The announcement comes a day after the former prime minister while visiting flood relief camps in DI Khan said that he was under pressure to initiate a fundraising for the victims, however, he will not do so unless he is confident of how the money would be spent.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi telephoned top PTI leaders to persuade party chairman Imran Khan for announcing a fundraising campaign for flood victims.

Elahi telephoned Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to ask Imran Khan to announce a fundraising drive for flood victims.

“Floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and we should leave all things aside and support the victims,” he said.

He emphasized that the entire nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals.

“The rehabilitation of the victims and provision of food and medicines is among our top priority,” the Punjab CM announced.

