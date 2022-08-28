Naunehal assembly links country’s uplift to promotion of children’s education, health

KARACHI: Speakers at the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly on Saturday stressed the need to promote education and health of children for the greater progress and prosperity of the country.

Hamdard Naunehal Assembly is a forum that works as the children’s parliament similar to the parliament of Pakistan in order to train and provide the young generation the opportunities to talk on political and country matters, and suggest solutions to them, they said at the event organized at a local hotel in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamdard University Chancellor and Hamdard Foundation Pakistan president Sadia Rashid said Hamdard Naunhehal Assembly is a Pakistani children’s representative gathering and a lonely forum.

Sadia said the idea for establishment of such a forum for children was developed in the enlightened wisdom and true heart of Hakim Muhammad Said as he was a great example of love with Pakistan and its children, which was one of his innovative goodness.

She said Hakim Said had thought that in order to lead our lovely homeland towards the destiny of successes, development and prosperity, it was mandatory to develop the spirit of patriotism among hearts and minds of Pakistan children, so that they could become only Pakistanis by shunning differences of language, territory, province and others.

Noted scholar Anwar Maqsood paid glowing tribute to Hakeem Sai for establishing an innovative forum of Naunehal Assembly, which he said had met here with a discipline. “Would that such a session could have been held in the National Assembly of Pakistan,” he said.

He recalled the words of Hakeem Said as saying enrich children (Naunehals), Pakistan will automatically enrich. He said that Hakim Sahib worked for promotion of education and health of children, and he was the man who stressed the need for respecting parents.

Nausheen Raza eulogized services of Hakim Muhammad Said for the people of the country, particularly children. She said that parents had a great responsibility to care for their children.

Adeel Azhar said Hamdard Naunehal Assembly had played a great role in grooming the children of the country. Hakeem Said used to mingle with children with great affection and love. “I am proud of the fact that Hakeem Sahib knew me by name in school days, which was his great goodness,” he added.

Shaista Ilyas, a child activist, said that Hakim Said provided an opportunity for political talk to the children through the Naunehal Assembly, which was a great and innovative thing.

Dr Shaikh Ibad said that Hakeem Sahib did not hesitate from carrying forward his mission even in difficult times, so you (children) also need to develop the spirit of doing something good in the society,” he added.

Hakim Muhammad Usman, Deputy Director Programms of Naunehal Assembly said that Hakim Sahib was a great personality as he paid his vision for betterness of next generations. He said that he saw Hakim Said’s activities of life very closely which were aimed at promoting children and the country.

