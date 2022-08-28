Street crimes on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: The capital city is continuously witnessing an upward trend in the cases of auto theft and mobile phone snatching as carjackers stole or snatched 47 vehicles and armed gangs snatched over 30 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 10 cases of cash snatching at gunpoint and five cases of robbery were reported to the various police stations in the city. During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 45 motorbikes and two cars.

Motorbikes stolen or snatched during the last week bore registration numbers: AVQ-040, RIR-1208 of Muhammad Shoaib, AXL-038 of Muhammad Ali, CHA-9316 of Kamil Baber, SM-180 of Muqeem, APP-628 of Muhammad Nisar, RIP-2835 of Muhammad Arshad, RIR-705 of Zohaib, BCN-474 of Sameer Abid, a bike of Tanveer Ahmed, AMK-5017 of Malik Adeel, AKH-3517 of Tabreez Ahmed, BVN-7 of Abbas, bike of Javed Abbas, a bike “applied for” of Zafer Abbas, lifted a bike, stole a bike AL-109, bike of Muhammad Bashir, RIV-6466 of Javed Abbasi, RIP-7834 of Faisal Mehmood, AYL-385 of Saeed Wali, bike APL-2021 of Shah Nawaz, bike BRN-339 of Hafiz Ullah, bike AZR-850 of Muhammad Azharul Haq, lifted a bike ‘not registered yet’ of Syed Qasir Abbas, RLX-9872 of Muhammad Saqib, RIL-6922 of Muhammad Nasir, bike JR-976 from sector G-9 Markaz, a bike RIO-1620 of Shahid Imran, a bike CG-125 of Muhammad Ijaz, bike LEY-4940, a bike of Ashtiaq Ahmed, a AER-7080 of Rukhsan, bike BRM-270, bike RIK-6600 of Fakhar Ali, l GXX-4728 of Adeem Ibrar, a bike of Maqboo, a bike ‘not registered yet’ of Muhammad Saleem, a bike of Rahat Maqsood, RIP-3983 of Raja Nazish, a bike CAN-2, and a bike CAN-227.

The auto thieves also stole two cars including a car of Mahnoor and STT-348 of another person. During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Kohsar, Karachi Company, Koral, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

In the same period, Kohsar police station registered seven cases of auto theft, six cases of mobile phone snatching, and one case of snatching at gunpoint. Two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Ehsan.

During another incident, two persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Awais. Gunmen also snatched a mobile phone from another whose name was not mentioned in the police record. Unidentified armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Usman Yousaf and in another incident; two armed persons snatched a mobile phone of Sajjad Ahmed.

Karachi Company police registered five cases of auto theft, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of snatching of cash at gunpoint. An unidentified person snatched a mobile phone from Qasim Jahangir. Furthermore, armed persons robbed a mobile phone from Afzal Akhtar.

