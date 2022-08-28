AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (August 27, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 26-08-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        23,000     235        22,235          22,735        +500/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           24,649     252        24,901          24,365        +536/-
===========================================================================

