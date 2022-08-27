AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 26, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
317,695,791             196,800,672         10,134,846,767        6,395,726,637
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     970,343,015        (784,638,727)       185,704,288
Local Individuals         11,050,029,731      -10,990,693,727        59,336,004
Local Corporates           6,681,668,372       -6,926,708,665     (245,040,292)
===============================================================================

