KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 26, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
317,695,791 196,800,672 10,134,846,767 6,395,726,637
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 970,343,015 (784,638,727) 185,704,288
Local Individuals 11,050,029,731 -10,990,693,727 59,336,004
Local Corporates 6,681,668,372 -6,926,708,665 (245,040,292)
