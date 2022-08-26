Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday directed the formations to maintain operational readiness and underscored the need for efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to continue.

The participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of the flood affectees.

General Bajwa appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army Formations to render all possible support to the people affected by floods.

“Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” he stressed.

According to the military media wing, the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held during which COAS General Bajwa briefed the forum on external and internal security situations with a particular focus on the flood situation in the country. The conference was held at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and was presided over by General Bajwa.

