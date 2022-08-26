AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Business & Finance

FFC holds second corporate briefing for 2022

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:15am

RAWALPINDI: The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its second Corporate Briefing for the year 2022, as a part of its best corporate governance practices.

The FFC has been recognised by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 11 years attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and Efficient Management.

In the same backdrop the subject briefing for the period ended 30th June 2022 was held at FFC’s Corporate Head Office, Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from Pakistan Stock Exchange attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Asrat Mahmood (Retd) SI(M) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event.

The Chief Financial Officer, Syed Atif Ali briefed the house about FFC’s performance for first half of the year 2022 and assured company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings.

