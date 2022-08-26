Upward trend persists on cotton market

AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:47am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the market remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory. He also told that the spot rate reached at the highest level of the season.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,5000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 23,200 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqweer Wali were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 22,400 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,300 to Rs 22,400 per maund and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

