AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

  • Minister says nearly 30 million people have become homeless
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 04:02pm

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that Pakistan had witnessed 784% higher rainfall than average so far this year.

Addressing a press conference, she said “around 30 million people have been rendered homeless” while 913 people have died due to the rains and flooding.

“There is forecast of one more spell of rains in mid-September and the government is bracing for it,” she warned.

She added that devastating floods accompanied the monsoon rains have substantially damaged infrastructure in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, noting that the level of inundated water was far higher than during the 2010 floods.

Over 900 people killed in monsoon rains across country since June: Sherry

“An eighth wave of flash flooding is underway and we have announced a national emergency,” Rehman said.

According to her, 30 districts of Sindh were submerged in water and communication links to them disrupted. Even trains cannot access these places because railway tracks are immersed in sand, she said.

Terming the situation critical, she said the government had no option but to exhaust all resources to deal with the situation.

Rehman emphasised that the government has deployed all water pumps, earth extractors and other infrastructure management tools available in Pakistan.

Currently the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) are conducting relief and rescue activities.

Body formed to assess damage caused by rains: Sherry

She said that by the time the authorities finish work at one place, many more rain related tragedies emerge in other places of the country.

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

She also said date and cotton crops have been severely damaged in “the worst monsoon ever.”

Giving a province-wise breakup, the climate change minister said that Sindh recorded 292 deaths, Balochistan 230, Punjab 164 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 169.

“Moreover, many people, particularly children, sustained injuries,” she said.

She stressed that no government could deal with the devastation alone and was glad to see that the public of Pakistan was donating towards relief efforts with zeal.

Sindh, Balochistan and federal government have ample tents but food is in deficit, she notified.

The government is also approaching international donors for help.

The minister added that Pakistan lacked resources to create a climate resilient system.

“It costs millions of dollars to have climate resilient cities. Climate change is accelerating and extreme weather events are more frequent,” she said.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

India’s NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Read more stories