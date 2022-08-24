Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

As the death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan crosses 800 while numerous homes, mostly in rural areas, collapse or sustained damages owing to a prolonged monsoon spell, the government is hoping the international community will step in to help.

The government said Pakistan is witnessing historically devastating rainfall and has sought aid from the international community for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said 830 people have died while thousands have been rendered homeless amid torrential rains in Pakistan that continue to ravage the country.

She took to Twitter to say that Sindh and Balochistan were witnessing unprecedented torrential rains and there is “no question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own.”

“Lives are at risk. International partners need to mobilise assistance.”

According to her, floods are the biggest problem of Pakistan at present.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will hold a donor’s conference to collect foreign aid for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas.

In a tweet, he urged relevant departments to brief international organizations on flood disasters in the country and inform them about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

He also appealed the public to donate to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund.

Rehman noted that during July and August 2022, Padaidan and Karachi recorded the highest rainfall of the past 30 years.

All the districts of Sindh were hit by thunderstorms during this period. The latest spate of rains is likely to continue till August 26, the minister added.

“We have to use all resources to help and assist the flood victims. All provinces need more resources to deal with flood disasters,” she said.

“Currently, millions of flood victims are waiting for relief, people of South Punjab are looking towards the provincial government.”

According to statistics released by Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rains were recorded in Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Musa Khel that damaged houses and resulted in loss of lives.

“Total death toll has risen to 230,” it said in a statement. “Moderate rainfall occurred in Zhob while light rain was observed in Bolan, Jaffarabad and Jhal Magsi.”

In Dera Bugti, 207 houses collapsed and 147 were partially damaged. A private vehicle carrying 6 passengers was swept away by flash flood near Sui and as a result, one passenger died, two went missing while three were rescued safely by PDMA.

In Sindh, rains continued non-stop throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning. On average, Karachi recorded 4.4mm of rain while Thatta saw 33mm, Badin 90mm, Hyderabad 101mm, Tando Jam 39mm, Dadu 39mm, Murpurkhas 84mm.

Many villages witnessed flash flooding while cities recorded urban flooding. Moreover, crops and farm fields endured damage owing to inundation of water.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts monsoon activity will subside over the weekend.

It cautioned that Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab would see rain-wind/ thundershowers (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) from 23 to 26 August, with occasional gaps.

It said thunderstorms are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next few days.