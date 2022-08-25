AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
AVN 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.03%)
MLCF 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
OGDC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PAEL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
TRG 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.74%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.95%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -95.1 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,205 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 16,420 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.65%)
Qantas declares Covid-19 ‘existential crisis’ over

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 10:04am

SYDNEY: Australian national carrier Qantas reported Thursday that its business had started to bounce back after three years of pandemic turmoil, which cost the airline $17 billion in revenue.

“These figures are staggering and getting through to the other side has obviously been tough,” chief executive Alan Joyce said.

“We always knew travel demand would recover strongly but the speed and scale of that recovery has been exceptional.”

By the end of June, domestic travel was above pre-pandemic levels, Qantas reported, with 20 new routes added to meet demand for leisure travel around Australia.

A sluggish rebound in international travel – still lagging below 50 per cent of pre-pandemic highs – was “offset by a record performance” in the group’s freight business.

But the fourth quarter travel surge was not enough to make up for a year plagued by Omicron and Delta wave lockdowns, which caused a third straight loss before tax of Aus$1.2 billion (US$830 million).

Releasing its full-year results Thursday, Qantas declared that “the existential crisis posed by the pandemic (was) now over” and it would shift focus to operational challenges.

Australia’s Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems

Earlier this month, the airline asked its senior executives to work as baggage handlers because of labour shortages – a serious issue across Australia’s long-locked-down economy.

The move was controversial because Qantas had sacked about 2,000 ground staff during Covid-19 lockdowns – a mass axing Australia’s federal court ruled in May was illegal.

Qantas has vowed to appeal the verdict to the High Court.

Earlier this week, Joyce apologised to Qantas customers for the lengthy delays at airports across the country as travel rebounded, offering flight vouchers to frequent flyers worth 50 Australian dollars.

“Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, flights cancelled and bags misplaced… it’s not good enough,” he said.

“On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologise and assure you that we’re working hard to get back to our best.”

qantas Alan Joyce COVID-19 pandemic

