Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/raised time-bound regulatory duties and Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) on the import of over 600 luxury and non-essential items including vehicles, chocolates/electronics/cosmetics, home appliances, furniture, fruits/vegetables/meat/fish, footwear, 45 percent RD on the import of military weapons and raised RD from 15 to 100 percent on the import of new 4x4 vehicles (CBU), 15 percent to 100 percent on the import of new minivans (CBU), 70-90 percent RD to 100 percent on the import of all-terrain vehicles (4x4), and 15 per cent to 100 percent on the import of new sport utility vehicles/SUVs 4x4.

The FBR has issued SRO1571(I)/2022 and SRO517(I)/2022 here on Tuesday to increase/revise regulatory duties and also raise additional customs duty on the import of luxury and non-essential items.

The enhanced rates of RDs would remain applicable from August 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023 under the SRO1571(I)/2022 and RD would remain applicable on the import of items falling under the serial number 554 of the SRO.1571(I)/2022 from August 22, 2022 to November 1, 2022.

Under the SRO1572(I)/2022, seven per cent additional customs duty would be applicable on goods falling under tariff slab of 30 per cent and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except the following which shall be charged at the rate of two per cent: on the goods falling under specified PCT codes and cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

From August 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023, the FBR has also imposed 35 per cent additional customs duty on the import of vehicles falling under the PCT codes of 8703.2323 (Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4x4); 8703.2329 (other vehicles); 8703.2490 (other vehicles, with only compression- ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semi diesel); 8703.3223 (Components for the assembly/manufacture of sport utility vehicles, in any kit form); 8703.3225 (all terrain vehicles (4x4); 8703.3229 (other); 8703.3390 (other vehicles, with both spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, other than those capable of being charged by plugging to external source of electric power); and 8703.9000 (other) as per the SRO1517(I)/2022.

Under the SRO1571(I)/2022, the regulatory duty has been increased from five per cent to 100 per cent on the import of new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc.

The RD has been increased on the import of chocolates from 10 to 49 per cent; jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter from 20 per cent to 49 per cent.

The regulatory duty has been increased from 20 to 49 per cent on the import of fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or Included.

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow.

The FBR has imposed 20 per cent RD on the import of seeds, jewelry boxes (49 per cent RD); doors, windows and other frames (49 per cent RD) and storage heating radiators (49 per cent RD).

The RD has been increased on the import of 25 to 49 per cent on the import of waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured.

The FBR has imposed 49 per cent RD on the import of bath, shower-baths, sinks and washbasins; 24 per cent RD on toilet papers, toilet or facial tissue stocks and 49 per cent RD on the import of tableware and kitchenware.

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china.

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 per cent on the import of table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel, iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves and the like, of iron or steel.

The RD has been increased from 15 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake- servers, fish- knives, butcher- knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.

The RD has been increased from 10 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of hair dryers, other hairdressing apparatus, electric oven, electric ranges, electric roasters/grillers, other coffee or tea makers and toasters.

The RD has been increased from Rs300/set to Rs1,000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets other having C&F value up to US$ 30 per set.

The RD has been increased from Rs.3000 per set to Rs.6000 per set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets having C&F Value above US$ 30 per set but not exceeding US$ 100 per set.

The FBR has imposed five percent RD on the import of all kinds of microphones and stands therefore; loudspeakers, whether or not mounted in their enclosures, headphones and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeakers; audio-frequency electric amplifiers; electric sound amplifier sets.

The RD has been increased on the import of LCD, LED and OLED from 15 per cent to 49 per cent.

The FBR has imposed 29 per cent RD on the import of electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporizing devices.

Similarly, 49 per cent RD has been imposed on the import of smoking pipes including pipe bowls and cigar and cigarette holders and parts thereof.

The FBR has raised RD from 30 per cent to 49 per cent on the import of spectacles, goggles and the like, corrective and protective or other.

The FBR has imposed 47 per cent RD on the import of pianos including automatic pianos and other string musical instruments.

The RD at the rate of 45 per cent would be applicable on the import of military weapons and revolvers and pistols.

The RD has been increased from 20 to 45 per cent on the import of other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols Sunglasses Wrist watches, pocket watches and other watches, including stopwatches, with case of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal. 5 and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive- bolt humane killers, and line-throwing guns.

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 per cent on the import of other arms (for example, spring, air or gas guns and pistols, truncheons).

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 per cent on the import of seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof (except PCT codes 9401.1000, 9401.2010, 9401.2020, 9401.2090 and 9401.3000, 9401.9000).

The RD has been increased from 45 to 49 per cent on the import of other furniture and parts thereof (except PCT code 9403.9000).

The FBR has imposed 49 per cent RD on the import of mattress supports and articles of bedding and similar furnishing.

The FBR has imposed 45 per cent RD on the import of luminaries and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotting lights and parts thereof.

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 per cent on the import of combs, hair-slides and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair- curlers and the like, other than those of heading 85.16, and parts thereof.

The RD at the rate of 49 per cent would be applicable on the import of powder puffs and pads for the application of cosmetics or toilet preparations.

