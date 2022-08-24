‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to release ‘illegally imported’ CBU consignments comprising some 600 items of the auto sector, mobile phones, and home appliances landed at any port before August 1, 2022, on payment of 100 percent surcharge.

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

This has been notified by the Commerce Ministry on August 23, 2022, in continuation of its earlier office memorandum (OM) of August 19, 2022. The Commerce Ministry, in the OM has stated that in pursuance of the decision of the federal cabinet of August 22, 2022, the federal government, in terms of the paragraph of the Import Policy Order, 2022, has decided to allow the release of all those consignments of auto CBU, mobile phones CBU, and home appliances CBU, which have been imported in violation of the SRO 598(1) 2022 of May 19, 2022, and have landed at any port on or after August 1, 2022 till August 18, 2022, subject to the payment of 100 percent surcharge on the assessed value of the goods.

