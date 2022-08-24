AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to release ‘illegally imported’ CBU consignments comprising some 600 items of the auto sector, mobile phones, and home appliances landed at any port before August 1, 2022, on payment of 100 percent surcharge.

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

This has been notified by the Commerce Ministry on August 23, 2022, in continuation of its earlier office memorandum (OM) of August 19, 2022. The Commerce Ministry, in the OM has stated that in pursuance of the decision of the federal cabinet of August 22, 2022, the federal government, in terms of the paragraph of the Import Policy Order, 2022, has decided to allow the release of all those consignments of auto CBU, mobile phones CBU, and home appliances CBU, which have been imported in violation of the SRO 598(1) 2022 of May 19, 2022, and have landed at any port on or after August 1, 2022 till August 18, 2022, subject to the payment of 100 percent surcharge on the assessed value of the goods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government FBR Commerce Ministry Import Policy CBU consignments

Comments

1000 characters

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories