Roche Diagnostics, Telenor join hands to raise health awareness

LAHORE: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan have joined hands to raise health awareness across the rural and urban areas of the country.

Under the partnership agreement, Telenor Pakistan will educate its Khushaal Watan app users via interactive voice response (IVR), SMS and live shows to create awareness about hepatitis and other diseases with high prevalence and burden in Pakistan. Telenor Pakistan operates a suite of digital products and services that connect people to what matters most.

The Khushal Watan portfolio is a rural lifestyle platform, focusing on m-Agri advisories, rural infotainment, and m-health. The network educates users through its flagship rural health service “Khushaal Sehat” and urban m-health service “Healthline”.

Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager, Roche Diagnostics Pakistan & Afghanistan said, "For 125 years, Roche has been at the forefront in redefining the standard of care to improve health outcomes. At Roche Diagnostics Pakistan, our goal is to help increase public health awareness to support the prevention, early detection, and monitoring of diseases. In this regard, I am proud of our partnership with Telenor Pakistan that will enable us to jointly empower people to safeguard and manage their own health, thereby enabling patients to test early and treat right."

Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan said "Telenor Pakistan continues to find avenues to connect its customers to what matters most to them. We are glad to make a meaningful impact towards sustainable, accessible, and affordable healthcare information for millions of Pakistanis, together with Roche Diagnostics.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022