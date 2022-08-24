AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
APNS urges govts to expedite payments to print media firms

Press Release Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 05:16am

KARACHI: The Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) held its meeting on August 23, 2022 at APNS House, Karachi under the chairmanship of its President Sarmad Ali.

The members of the Executive Committee pointed out that because of the delay in payments from the Federal and provincial governments, the member publications were facing serious financial crisis. The Committee asked the Federal and provincial governments to expedite the payments to the print media so that the newspapers can meet their expenses.

The members of the Executive Committee agreed that the press campaign be started to highlight the importance of the print media. The Executive Committee showed its concern on the havoc created by the recent floods and heavy rains and sympathized with the people of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. The Executive Committee asked the member publications to create awareness of the plight of the flood-effectees in national press.

The Executive Committee adopted the report of the Advertising Committee on the applications of various advertising agencies and granted provisional accreditation to M/s. Marshmallow Adverting (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore, M/s. Focus 360 Marketing (Pvt.) Ltd, Rawalpindi, M/s. Spot On Associates, Karachi and M/s. Commerlance (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi. The application for restructuring of M/s. Linkers Communications (Pvt.) Ltd., Islamabad was also approved.

The following attended the meeting: Sarmad Ali, President, Shahab Zuberi, Vice President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, Bilal Farooqui (Daily Aghaz), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Muhammad Waqaruddin (Daily Dunya), Bilal Mahmood (Weekly Family), Muhammad Younus Mehar (Daily Halchal), Kazi Asad Abid (Daily Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Muhammad Manzoor Rana (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Zahida Abbasi (Daily Nau Sijj), Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubashir Mir (Daily Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (Pakistan Observer) and Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi (Monthly Roohani Digest).

The following attended the meeting on Zoom: Irfan Athar (Daily Tijarat), Mohsin Bilal, Joint Secretary, Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Finance Secretary, Mumtaz A. Tahir (Daily Aftab), Waseem Ahmed (Daily Awam, Quetta), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Imtinan Shahid (Daily Khabrain) and Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi (Weekly Nikhar).

