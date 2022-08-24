Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Al-Abbas Sugar 30.09.2022 150% Interim 22.08.2022
Mills Limited Cash Dividend
Pak Tobacco 31.12.2022 100% Interim 23.08.2022
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Habib Bank Limited 31.12.2022 15% Interim 23.08.2022
Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
