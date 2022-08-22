AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese ship leaves Sri Lanka after riling India, US

AFP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 07:44pm

COLOMBO: A Chinese research vessel accused by India and the United States of spying activities left Sri Lanka’s Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Monday after a week-long stay.

Colombo allowed the Yuan Wang 5 to visit the deep-sea port on the condition that it would not engage in research in Sri Lankan waters.

Both India and the US had raised security concerns over the ship’s visit to Sri Lanka, with New Delhi lodging a complaint – a move that delayed the visit by a week before Colombo announced a U-turn.

“Our pilot is onboard and the ship is leaving port,” a harbour official told AFP as the vessel was being guided out by tug boats.

“They have given the port of Jiangyin as their next destination.”

Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka amid India, US concerns

The vessel said to be carrying about 400 crew had set off from Jiangyin, in China’s Jiangsu province, in mid July.

Shipping analytics websites describe the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, but according to Indian media it is a dual-use spy ship.

When the vessel arrived last week, Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong said the port call was part of “normal exchanges between the two countries”.

There was no send-off ceremony at the Hambantota port, which has been run since 2017 by a Chinese state-owned company that took out a 99-year lease on it for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4 billion Sri Lanka paid a Chinese firm to build it.

New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and activities in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence.

India United States Yuan Wang 5 Chinese research vessel Hambantota

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese ship leaves Sri Lanka after riling India, US

Pakistan to receive $2bn from Qatar: report

Monetary policy: SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

Rupee registers 0.93% fall against US dollar amid political noise

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 on monetary policy anticipation

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Bangladesh to cut school, office hours to save power

PM Shehbaz takes notice of skyrocketing electricity bills

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Default risk averted, but structural reforms essential for economy: Pasha

Oil falls 4% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Read more stories