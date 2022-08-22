AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

  • Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Bani Gala Chowk on charges of 'making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion'
BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 04:19pm

An Islamabad sessions court sent on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case, Aaj News reported.

On August 19, a district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered authorities to shift Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup.

Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced the court's reserved verdict pertaining to a petition seeking the physical remand of Gill. Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

Meanwhile, the PTI leader was produced before the court today after being discharged from PIMS. The PTI leader was brought to court in a bulletproof car while the police also covered his upper part of the body with a white cloth.

After recording statements, the court directed that Gill be produced before the court on August 24.

Following his arrest, Imran Khan and his party leaders claimed that Gill was tortured during the physical remand and that his medical report presented before the magistrate was fake.

“They are torturing and trying to mentally break him. And they are forcing him to give statements against Imran Khan,” the ex-premier alleged, adding that if “Imran has to say something, he will say it himself […] he doesn’t need Shahbaz Gill for that”.

Shahabaz Gill arrest physical remand

Comments

1000 characters

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 216 level against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Default risk averted, but structural reforms essential for economy: Pasha

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Hasnain replaces Shaheen in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Sri Lanka’s national consumer price index surges 66.7% year on year in July

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

Read more stories