Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

An Islamabad sessions court sent on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case, Aaj News reported.

On August 19, a district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered authorities to shift Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup.

Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced the court's reserved verdict pertaining to a petition seeking the physical remand of Gill. Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Meanwhile, the PTI leader was produced before the court today after being discharged from PIMS. The PTI leader was brought to court in a bulletproof car while the police also covered his upper part of the body with a white cloth.

After recording statements, the court directed that Gill be produced before the court on August 24.

Following his arrest, Imran Khan and his party leaders claimed that Gill was tortured during the physical remand and that his medical report presented before the magistrate was fake.

“They are torturing and trying to mentally break him. And they are forcing him to give statements against Imran Khan,” the ex-premier alleged, adding that if “Imran has to say something, he will say it himself […] he doesn’t need Shahbaz Gill for that”.