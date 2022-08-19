Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

A district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered on Friday to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical checkup, while also reserving its decision on a plea by capital police seeking physical custody of PTI leader for another eight days, Aaj News reported.

Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

During the hearing today, the police asked the court to extend Gill's physical remand for another eight days. The court questioned why they were asking for more days when the court had previously granted the police two-day physical remand of the politician.

While suspending a plea by police seeking the physical custody of the PTI leader for another eight days, the court directed that a second medical examination be conducted and also sought a report.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to submit an inquiry report in the physical remand case and adjourned the hearing till August 22.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while announcing the reserved judgment said Gill is given in the custody of the investigation officer (IO) for the purpose of investigation for 48 hours.

The court also directed the IO to get the accused medically examined immediately after taking his custody and submit a report of medical examination before the court.

The court also issued orders to the superintendent of jail to hand over Gill’s custody to the Islamabad police.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Bani Gala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”