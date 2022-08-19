AGL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
AVN 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.74%)
BOP 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.3%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
EFERT 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.65%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
GGGL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
GGL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.81%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
OGDC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WAVES 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 4,338 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,963 Decreased By -46 (-0.29%)
KSE100 43,278 Decreased By -203.4 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,398 Decreased By -77.6 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

  • Reserves decision on a plea by capital police seeking the physical custody of PTI leader for another eight days
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 01:43pm

A district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered on Friday to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical checkup, while also reserving its decision on a plea by capital police seeking physical custody of PTI leader for another eight days, Aaj News reported.

Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

During the hearing today, the police asked the court to extend Gill's physical remand for another eight days. The court questioned why they were asking for more days when the court had previously granted the police two-day physical remand of the politician.

While suspending a plea by police seeking the physical custody of the PTI leader for another eight days, the court directed that a second medical examination be conducted and also sought a report.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police to submit an inquiry report in the physical remand case and adjourned the hearing till August 22.

Shahbaz Gill's physical remand: IHC seeks inquiry report from police

On Wednesday, an Islamabad court sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while announcing the reserved judgment said Gill is given in the custody of the investigation officer (IO) for the purpose of investigation for 48 hours.

The court also directed the IO to get the accused medically examined immediately after taking his custody and submit a report of medical examination before the court.

The court also issued orders to the superintendent of jail to hand over Gill’s custody to the Islamabad police.

On August 9, Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Bani Gala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”

Pakistan Shahbaz Gill physical remand

Comments

1000 characters
MKA Aug 19, 2022 01:47pm
Another PTI soap
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

FTA likely in 6 months: Pakistan, Iran agree to remove ‘anti-trade’ barriers

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Import ban on luxury items lifted

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Read more stories