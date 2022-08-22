AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.12%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.35%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
TPLP 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.11%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -64.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 15,705 Decreased By -276.1 (-1.73%)
KSE100 42,924 Decreased By -347.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,257 Decreased By -141.7 (-0.86%)
Oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on recession fears

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 12:28pm

The UK’s export-centric FTSE 100 slid on Monday, with oil stocks leading losses, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on concerns over aggressive rate hikes by major central banks.

The index dropped 0.3% by 0705 GMT, trading below 10-week highs hit last week.

Oil majors Shell and BP fell 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively, as crude prices slumped more than 2% on worries about the weakening global economic outlook and hit to fuel demand.

The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index slid 0.2% to a two-week low.

FTSE 100 ends higher

Cineworld rose 10.1% after slumping almost 60% to a record low on Friday, as the world’s second-largest cinema chain operator said it was considering options including a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States as it struggles with near-term liquidity.

Vodafone Plc edged up 0.5% after it said that it would sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash.

