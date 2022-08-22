AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Minister visits Hyderabad’s rain-affected areas

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial govt did not want to close businesses of the people but no one would be allowed to make encroachments and erect shopping malls and buildings on the storm water drains causing hurdles in draining rain water.

The minister was talking to the media during his visit to rain-affected areas of Hyderabad rural and Latifabad on Sunday.

Sharjeel said encroachers had been asked to remove their encroachments themselves today so that drainage of rainwater from Latifabad could be ensured.

He said the situation in Hyderabad Rural was very bad for which measures were being taken while rain-affected people were being shifted to the relief camps where cooked food and other basic facilities were being provided to them.

He said Hyderabad had been declared as calamity-hit district and added that all the members of provincial cabinet, including the Chief Minister of Sindh were on the field to monitor rescue and relief activities in rain-affected areas.

“Soon solution would be found to resolve rain related issues on permanent basis”, he assured. He said HMC administration had been asked to appoint volunteers for a week so that the work of cleanliness of the city could be done in a better way.

To a question, he said a minor ban had been imposed on Imran Khan. He appealed to the chief justice to take notice for conspiring against the country’s institutions and also threatening judges and other officers.

He informed that billions of rupees had been released for Karachi’s infrastructure and assured that soon development network would be laid not only in Karachi but in entire Sindh.

Earlier, The Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad, visited Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) and inspected the houses collapsed during heavy rains in the villages of Dargah Usman Shah and Jhando Khoso. The provincial Minister directed DC Hyderabad to immediately ensure provision of cooked food to people of rain-affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other concerned officers were also accompanied him during the visit.

