Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism-related Indian allegations

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday firmly rejected the recent spate of false terrorism-related allegations made by India in which some "detached alleged incidents were being distorted and presented as a so-called terror plot against India."

"In order to build on this orchestrated ‘terrorism‘ narrative against Pakistan, a section of the Indian media has reported that India had intercepted a message from a ‘Pakistani’ WhatsApp number as well as seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons," the FO said in a press release.

"Segments of the Indian media have deceitfully sought to link these to the preposterous claims about a so-called ‘Mumbai style’ attack being planned."

The statement further added that Indian media have also reported that the Indian intelligence and border forces were on high alert for possible ‘cross-border infiltration’ attempts along Rajauri. "All this is nothing but a continuation of the sinister Indian design to yet again raise the “terrorism” bogey to malign Pakistan. We reject these allegations and Indian machinations outrightly."

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

It said that the ongoing mischievous Indian propaganda campaign and baseless allegations against Pakistan reflect India’s utter desperation emanating from its complete failure to break the will of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The possibility of a choreographed ‘false flag activity’ to target Pakistan and negatively affect its political and economic interests cannot be ruled out, as Indian propaganda is pointing in that direction," the statement added.

The FO emphasised that India must recognise that no amount of its false propaganda can deter Pakistan from exposing India’s brutalization of the Kashmiri people through an unabated military siege, indiscriminate use of force, extra-judicial killings, incarceration of Kashmiri leaders and youth, a crackdown on the media and human rights activists, and denial of access to international human rights and humanitarian organisations to IIOJK.

While strongly denouncing the latest Indian insinuations and allegations, the FO called upon India not to make any mistake again. "Pakistan stands ready and resolute and is fully capable of effectively responding to any misadventure as was manifestly evident in response to India’s ill-advised and irresponsible action in February 2019," the statement added.

"Pakistan also urges the international community to take immediate cognizance of the fact that India is yet again resorting to classic ‘false flag’ methods to advance its sinister designs and that this could have serious implications for peace and security in the region. The international community must urge India to act responsibly."

FO noted that India should also be held accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

"The realisation of sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," FO said.