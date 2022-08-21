AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 11:54am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 2,310 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 20 of which 602 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the toll at 5,226. By Saturday, mainland

China had confirmed 239,424 cases with symptoms. Beijing, the capital, reported 10 symptomatic cases, up from four a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases, from one earlier, local government data showed.

The business hub of Shanghai reported eight new local symptomatic case, versus one a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, the same as a day earlier, the data showed.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440 symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

China Beijing National Health Commission COVID cases

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

Polling for by-election on NA-245 Karachi underway

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

Read more stories