AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 11:52am

China’s financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it would reopen all schools including kindergartens, primary and middle schools on Sept. 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist

Deaths and infections

  • Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news.

Asia-pacific

  • More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney’s streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

  • North Korea has dropped a face mask mandate and other social distancing rules as leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19 this week, state media said on Saturday, three months after its first acknowledgement of the virus outbreak in the isolated country.

  • Mainland China reported 2,478 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 14, of which 770 were symptomatic and 1,708 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

  • Shanghai reported five new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 14, the same as a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero the day before, the city government said on Monday.

Economic impact

  • Asian shares turned mixed on Monday after China’s central bank trimmed key lending rates as a raft of economic data missed forecasts, underlining the need for more stimulus to support the world’s second largest economy.

  • China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with activity indicators from industrial output to retail sales missing forecasts by large margins, pointing to a shaky recovery as Beijing shows no sign of easing its zero-COVID policy.

  • New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.

  • Japan’s economy rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter from a COVID-induced slump, data showed on Monday, highlighting uncertainty on whether consumption will grow enough to bolster a much-delayed, fragile recovery.

  • Thailand’s economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter, official data showed on Monday, helped by increased activity and a rebound in tourism as COVID-19 curbs were eased, but surging inflation remains a concern.

  • Carnival Corp’s major cruise lines will drop mandatory COVID-19 testing for vaccinated guests and allow unvaccinated passengers to travel without an exemption in some cases, the company said on Friday.

asian shares Shanghai China’s central bank Covid

Comments

1000 characters

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 214 level against US dollar

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

Read more stories