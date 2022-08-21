Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Saturday approved big changes in the Liquefied Natural Gas Policy, 2011 ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.

According to sources, the federal cabinet’s approval for making big changes in the LNG Policy, 2011 were taken on emergency basis through a circulation ahead of PM Shehbaz’s visit to Qatar.

Sources said that the cabinet approved to forego the condition regarding third party’s access for the new LNG terminals. They said that the decision would help fulfil the rising demand of the LNG in the country.

PM likely to cut new LNG deal with Qatar

They further said that the decision would encourage foreign and private investment in the LNG sector and there would also be chances of more investment in the LNG import terminals.

Sources said that the difference between gas supply and demand causes gas loadshedding which affects commercial activities across the country.