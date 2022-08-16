PM likely to cut new LNG deal with Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to undertake a two-day (August 23-24) official visit to Qatar aimed at cementing existing bilateral relations and seal some agreements including deliberations on new LNG deal, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

During a meeting on August 11, 2022, to review the progress on his upcoming visit to Qatar, the prime minister had ordered the creation of following committees to resolve the issues related to various ministries: Committee for Power, Petroleum, Aviation and other sectors would consist of (i) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif (Convener); (ii) former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (co-convener); (iii) Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail; (iv) Secretary Finance; (v) Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister Advisor on Establishment; (vi) Minister/Secretary Power Division; (vii) Minister/Secretary Petroleum Division; (viii) Minister/Secretary Aviation Division; (ix) Jehanzeb Khan SAPM and; (x) Secretary Privatisation/Commission.

The Committee for bulk cargo (Q-Terminals) KPT is headed by Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema is heading Committee on Agriculture. Other members of the Committee are Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadik Masood Malik and Secretary National Food Security & Research.

According to sources, the PM has directed SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Ahmed to attend all meetings of the Committee.

The sources said Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar had been appointed as head of the Committee for recruitment of security personnel for upcoming FIFA Cup. The other members will include Minister and Secretary Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

