‘Faisalabad Seller Summit’ organised

Press Release Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Seller Summit organized by Alibaba.com global e-commerce platform in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The event focused on the great potential of Faisalabad exporters as digital B2B buyers. With over 600 registrations for this event, over 200 attendees visited FCCI to view the sessions and over 200 participated online.

The Faisalabad Seller Summit event was titled ‘Go Export with Alibaba.com’. President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Munir Sheikh was the chief guest of the event. While other speakers included Business Head Alibaba.com Pakistan Song Song, Oner Syed & Sons (10+ Years Alibaba Member) Mohammad Safwan, Export Law Specialist AUC Law M. Haider Zaidi, VP Board Raaziq International Logistics Tariq Mehmood was involved.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI said that on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad, we are grateful to Alibaba.com for providing an e-commerce export opportunity for local SMEs. Pakistan has huge potential for e-commerce growth and we urge Alibaba.com to help unlock it for Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.

Addressing the session Song Song, Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan said that Faisalabad has traditionally been the manufacturing city of Pakistan, with many traditional manufacturers in textile and other industries with high quality products. Faisalabad in particular contributed US$4.7 billion in export volume in FY 2021-22, or 12% of the country’s total export volume, but Faisalabad’s exporters’ participation in Alibaba.com is only 1.2%. We are committed to investing maximum resources in building and enabling the ecosystem to make Faisalabad the next digital commerce hub of the world.

Alibaba.com is one of the most important supplier markets in Pakistan, looking to export its geographical advantage, skilled labor force and emerging entrepreneurial SMEs. Dedicated to the local market from FY 2019-20, Alibaba.com enhanced support for Pakistani suppliers by collaborating with local channel partners to develop a Pakistan-specific platform and develop vendor-tailored training modules. As a result, Alibaba.com is pleased to see a significant increase in the Pakistani supplier base over the past few years and Pakistan has now become the No. 1 overseas supplier market in terms of the number of paying suppliers.

