27 employees: Police release over Rs7.8m for medical treatment

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

LAHORE: The Punjab police department has released over Rs 7.8 million for the medical treatment of 27 employees and their family members suffering from various serious diseases such as cancer.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Mohammad Farooq Mazhar said that financial assistance is being provided to the officials and their families suffering from various serious ailments such as cancer, heart diseases and kidney transplant.

To pay attention to the agony of the personnel, he said that he, on the direction of Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar, has released over Rs 7.8 million for the medical treatment of 27 employees serving in different districts of Punjab.

The AIG said the welfare branch has disbursed the financial assistance cheques to the concerned districts from where these funds would be available to the affected officials. He added that as per the instructions of Faisal Shahkar, all possible measures will be continued in the future to help the martyrs and serving employees.

