AIIAP sets up six immigration counters at domestic departure

KARACHI: Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), Lahore has started entertaining the international passengers from domestic departure to ensure maximum convenience to the passengers and reduce the pressure on the international departure during rush hours.

According to the PCAA, a sliding door has been installed between the international and domestic briefing areas. Around six immigration counters have been set up with Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) at domestic departure.

In addition, Common-use Passengers Processing System (CUPPS) has been updated for international passengers at 13 domestic check-in counters at AIIAP.

