Briefings over alleged graft of PML-N, PPP: Marriyum challenges Imran to identify agencies, people

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday challenged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to name the agencies and the people working in them who he claimed had briefed him on the PPP’s and the PML-N’s alleged graft.

Addressing the press conference on Friday, she said if Imran Khan had the courage then, why he did not tell which agencies and people gave him briefings and reports about Muslim League (N) and the PPP.

“Who gave the guarantee of the Chief Election Commissioner and why did they take this guarantee,” she further asked.

She also challenged Khan to expose them. She said Khan had been doing politics of “misrepresentation and lies” for 22 years, whenever Khan was asked about his corruption, accusations or incompetence, he did not answer, he accused but there was no evidence, he ran away from the court at every forum.

They say they were not answerable to any law; he would not answer to anyone including the court, parliament, election commission, media, the FIA and the public.

Khan continues to prove others as thieves and himself as an angel. He tried to do politics through “Islamic touch” for 22 years.

Khan should stop making plays, spectacles, gossip and lies.

She said when the Election Commission questioned Khan, he did not answer, and when the National Crime Agency asked for evidence on his allegations, he said that “I will not give evidence against Shehbaz Sharif.”

The Federal Minister for Information said the three-time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter was responding on the basis of false allegations for the first time in the history of the country. Judge Arshad Malik had told everything; he knew that all the allegations against Sharif were false.

Nawaz Sharif replied as he knew that he did not commit a single corruption. She said Khan had made a big joke in the name of accountability in the country. He has also been an enemy of the media. The enemies of freedom of the media cannot be acquitted by holding a media seminar.

She said the Panama net was laid against Nawaz Sharif, he was called Sicilian mafia and godfather and the three-time elected prime minister was expelled for not taking a salary from his son.

He said on the cases against Nawaz Sharif, Judge Arshad Malik testified that pressure was put on him.

He said Nawaz Sharif himself started the process of accountability by writing a letter. When they did not get anything, they were disqualified by resorting to a black law dictionary. Nawaz Sharif still said the same thing that the institutions should work within their constitutional limits, institutions have no business in politics. He said Nawaz Sharif left his wife on her deathbed and returned to Pakistan, holding the hand of his daughter.

When Imran Khan started losing power, he said that neutrals should save his politics and power. She said that neutrality of institutions was a constitutional requirement.

